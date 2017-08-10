If You Need Us We'll Be Watching This Video Of Baby Luna Reacting To John Legend On Sesame Street For The Rest Of Our Lives

Home Videos Photos Shop
8/10/2017 12:54 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberJohn LegendCute!Celeb KidzCute KidzSesame StreetInstagramChrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Warning: this video of baby Luna watching her poppa John Legend on Sesame Street for the first time will melt your cold, cold heart.

If you remember, the All Of Me singer recorded a special message for his adorable daughter with none other than Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Bert and Ernie, Grover, Abby Cadabby, Rosita, and Zoe — and now Lu is getting to understand it in all its glory!

Blessing our lives, Chrissy Teigen shared a video of the one-year-old excitedly reacting to her dad's video to Instagram on Wednesday.

Be prepared to watch this on repeat (below)!!

Awww! So pure!

[Image via Instagram.]

