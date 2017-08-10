If You Need Us We'll Be Watching This Video Of Baby Luna Reacting To John Legend On Sesame Street For The Rest Of Our Lives

Warning: this video of baby Luna watching her poppa John Legend on Sesame Street for the first time will melt your cold, cold heart.

If you remember, the All Of Me singer recorded a special message for his adorable daughter with none other than Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Bert and Ernie, Grover, Abby Cadabby, Rosita, and Zoe — and now Lu is getting to understand it in all its glory!

Blessing our lives, Chrissy Teigen shared a video of the one-year-old excitedly reacting to her dad's video to Instagram on Wednesday.

Be prepared to watch this on repeat (below)!!

When John first posted this video to instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was. She was sick and couldn't go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it isA post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Awww! So pure!

