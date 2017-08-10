Ellen DeGeneres Was Bullied Into A 'Severe Depression' After Coming Out Of The Closet

Ellen DeGeneres just wants us to be kind to one another.

Earlier this year, the talk show host celebrated the 20th anniversary of her sitcom's iconic coming-out episode — which reflected Ellen's coming out IRL.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, the comedian spoke on the dark side of her trailblazing sexuality reveal, admitting she was bullied so badly after that she fell into a depression.

In the September cover interview with the mag, she explained:

"The bullying I endured [in Hollywood] after I came out made up for the lack of it during my childhood. I moved out of L.A., went into a severe depression, started seeing a therapist and had to go on antidepressants for the first time in my life."

April 30, 1997 marked a historic day in sitcom history when the actress's character on her hit ABC show Ellen came out as gay.

A year after The Puppy Episode aired, the sitcom was canceled, and Ellen's career was in jeopardy. She added:

"It was scary and lonely. All I'd known for 30 years was work, and all of a sudden I had nothing. Plus, I was mad. It didn't feel fair — I was the same person everyone had always known."

But the 59-year-old refused to let the bullies win and eventually pulled herself out of her depression:

"Eventually I started meditating, working out and writing again, and I slowly started to climb out of it. I can't believe I came back from that point. I can't believe where my life is now."

Now, the daytime queen could not care less about what the haters think of her! She added:

"I don't know what people are saying about me, and I don't want to know, because I don't care,. My motto is, ‘I do my best. You can be with me or not.' "

We're with you all the way, Ellen!!!!

[Image via Good Housekeeping.]

