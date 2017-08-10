Juicy stuff!!

On Wednesday, two former staffers from Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign came forward and confirmed that they had an extramarital affair while working for the now Commander-In-Chief. The ex-employees involved are former White House communications director Jason Miller (who is indeed married) and ex-transition advisor A.J. Delgado.

What makes this affair so scandalous is the fact that the illicit union resulted in a PREGNANCY!! Not to mention, the duo decided to have the baby as both Jason and A.J. recently announced the birth of their son, named William. And it appears as though Mr. Miller's wife is cool with her husband's bastard as the former Trump lackey told Page Six:

