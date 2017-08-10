Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Housewives Nikki Reed PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Anna Kendrick, Game Of Thrones >> Celebs Who LOVE Game Of Thrones!

Celebs Who LOVE Game Of Thrones!

8/10/2017 8:28 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsAnna KendrickGame Of Thrones

no title

See? The stars really are just like us!

That is to say, freakin' OBSESSED with Game Of Thrones!

Even other TV stars are totally hyped for the fantasy series, live-tweeting episodes, showing off their gear, and meeting cast members at award shows.

But it doesn't get them any closer to spoilers!

See all the actors, musicians, presidents, and even former cast members who can't get enough Thrones

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrity Game Of Thrones Fans!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrity Game Of Thrones Fans!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrity Game Of Thrones Fans!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrity Game Of Thrones Fans!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrity Game Of Thrones Fans!"

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Celebrity Game Of Thrones Fans!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
Descendants 2 Cast: Then & Now!
That's So Raven: Where Are They Now?
Game Of Thrones Cast: What They've Been Up To In Between Seasons 6 & 7
Emmy Nominations 2017 -- Snubs & Surprises!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Kim Kardashian Spits Back At The Mommy Shaming Over Saint West's Car Seat Drama!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: HBO Orders Specials Based on '2 Dope Queens' Podcast With Phoebe Robinson & Jessica Williams
See All Comments