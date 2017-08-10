Leslie Jones Is BACK Watching Game Of Thrones With Seth Meyers — And The Actual Varys!!!

Yasss!

We love seeing Game of Thrones fans lose their shit while watching the latest episode — but NO ONE loses it like Leslie Jones!

The Saturday Night Live star returned to Late Night for some "Game of Jones," shouting her theories through the episode as Seth Meyers tried to watch for the first time.

But any chance of Leslie keeping her cool went out the window when the actual Varys, AKA Conleth Hill, dropped in!

Ch-ch-check out the hilarity (below)!

[Image via NBC.]

