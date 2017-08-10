Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Housewives LC PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Saturday Night Live, Game Of Thrones, Late Night TV, Seth Meyers, Leslie Jones >> Leslie Jones Is BACK Watching Game Of Thrones With Seth Meyers — And The Actual Varys!!!

Leslie Jones Is BACK Watching Game Of Thrones With Seth Meyers — And The Actual Varys!!!

8/10/2017 1:09 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsSaturday Night LiveGame Of ThronesLate Night TVSeth MeyersLeslie Jones

no title

Yasss!

We love seeing Game of Thrones fans lose their shit while watching the latest episode — but NO ONE loses it like Leslie Jones!

The Saturday Night Live star returned to Late Night for some "Game of Jones," shouting her theories through the episode as Seth Meyers tried to watch for the first time.

Related: HBO Hackers Leak MORE Game Of Thrones Scripts — And The Cast's Private Phone Numbers!

But any chance of Leslie keeping her cool went out the window when the actual Varys, AKA Conleth Hill, dropped in!

Ch-ch-check out the hilarity (below)!

[Image via NBC.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
Descendants 2 Cast: Then & Now!
That's So Raven: Where Are They Now?
Game Of Thrones Cast: What They've Been Up To In Between Seasons 6 & 7
Emmy Nominations 2017 -- Snubs & Surprises!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Lindsay Lohan Has No Ears! Fill In The Blank!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Chris Cornell's Family Planning Seattle Statue in His Honor
See All Comments