Heidi Montag Is STILL Talking About THAT Fight With Lauren Conrad Ten Years Later!

In an interview published on Thursday, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt sit down with E! News where the soon-to-be-mommy dishes about her infamous falling out with ex-BFF Lauren Conrad — you know, where LC blames Heidi for spreading that sex tape rumor!

Even to this day — 10 years after the episode aired — the 30-year-old still feels like a "scapegoat" in the whole debacle. She said:

"I thought that our friendship was way stronger than [Lauren] blaming a rumor on me… I think the biggest misconception that was projected from that moment on was that I did something to Lauren, and I didn't… I was nothing but a great friend to her. It's unfortunate that that ended up being a whole new chapter about how I was perceived and what was going on."

On the flip side, hubby Pratt thought the entire thing was great for TV… and it was!

"My brain thinks different than most people… I would imagine I was thinking, 'Oh! What a great scene. That's great for TV.' That's the problem when you think like a producer while being on-camera. You get excited for action, even if it's supposedly real."'

Aside from The Hills drama, Speidi are looking forward to being parents. While the future dad pitched "Spencer Jr." as his son's name, Heidi nixed the idea.

"I don't want to be running around yelling, 'Spencer and Spencer!'… It would be a lot."'

