The baby's here!

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have officially welcomed their firstborn child into the world!

Their baby girl named Bodhi Soleli Reed Somerhalder was born on July 25, E! News can confim!

The couple announced their pregnancy with a beautiful photo (above) on May 4, and the little one has already arrived!

They're gonna make AMAZING parents! We can just feel it!

Congrats, you two!

[Image via Instagram.]

