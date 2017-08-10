James Corden & Jeffrey Tambor Spoof Brandy & Monica's The Boy Is Mine Video With The Help Of John Boyega!

Home Videos Photos Shop
James Corden is a generous man, but don't ask him to share his Boyega.

The Late Late Show Host and Jeffrey Tambor entered quite the musical catfight on Wednesday night spoofing Brandy and Monica's iconic music video The Boy Is Mine.

But in a 2017 twist, the British host and Transparent star were fighting over Star Wars actor John Boyega!

The video is a pretty spot on recreation of the 1998 original, which shows Corden in satin pj's playing patty cake with the Boyega while Tambor feeds him pancakes.

And the timing for this parody couldn't be better, as Brandy and Monica are still finding reasons to one up each other IRL!

On Wednesday, both divas shared birthday tributes for Whitney Houston on Instagram — and fans were quick to point out the petty competition.

At least they're still not fighting over boys — that's Corden's problem now! Ch-ch-check out the funny spoof (below)!

