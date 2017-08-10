Kate Winslet Stans For Justin Timberlake! Quote Of The Day!

Home Videos Photos Shop
8/10/2017 3:33 PM ET | Filed under: Justin TimberlakeQuote of the DayFilm FlickersKate Winslet

"He's such a wonderful person. I would turn to him and say, 'Do you know what, Justin Timberlake? The best thing about you being in this film is that you're really not 'Justin Timberlake.' If you had really been 'Justin Timberlake' it could have been a complete nightmare, but really you're not 'Justin Timberlake' at all, you're just some guy named Justin.' He's totally unvain, he has an absolutely infuriating ability to learn lines fast, and he's an all around great person — humble, fun, hard-working, easygoing, no ego. Such a joy, really."

Kate Winslet on what it was like to work with Justin Timberlake on the upcoming film Wonder Wheel

[Image via Radoslaw Nawrocki/Apega/WENN.]

