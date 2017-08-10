Katy Perry 'Feels Very Free' On The Cover Of W Magazine!

Katy Perry is living her best life!

Between kicking off her Witness world tour and being one of the highest paid judges (ever) on the upcoming season of American Idol, the 32-year-old singer admits to feeling "very free."

The Swish Swish songstress sat down with Lynn Hirschberg for W Magazine's September cover, where she opened up about a bevy of topics ranging from Hillary Clinton's electoral loss, crying to her own songs, and singing in the shower with her exes!

Related: Katy's Relationship Advice — Don't Text Your Ex!

While the outcome of the election was tough to say the least, Katy said it's important to keep moving forward:

"I'm not still upset about the election. I think it's more important to continue the fight."

And her new job on the singing competition show gives her greater access to be a role model for young girls:

"I got paid pretty much more than any guy that's been on that show. Teenage girls can save the world! I saw that during the campaign. And that idea continues to give me faith."

When asked where she gets her best ideas for songs, Katy shared:

"I get them in three different ways. From Transcendental Meditation, where I rest and kind of restart my mind. Or during a massage. Or showering. I always have my phone on standby when I hop out of the shower."

And it sounds like other fun activities happen in the shower, too, as the artist admitted:

"I make up songs. Or I go, 'I like to move it, move it.' I've had several sing-offs with boyfriends. That's very fun—singing in the shower and scrubbing!"

Ooh la la.

One thing that's been extremely liberating for the California native is her short pixie haircut:

"Everything is more fun with short hair! I can just get up and go. I feel so liberated with this hair now. In general, I feel 360-degrees liberated—all around. Whether it's politically, mentally, spiritually, sexually. I feel liberated from all the things that don't serve me. I'm surrendering and embracing my 30s. You couldn't give me anything to go back to my 20s. To get to this place, I had to do some much-needed work on my heart, soul, mind, and body. Since doing that, a lot of beautiful things started to bloom again."

After Hirschberg asked if Katy ever cried while listening to her own music, the celeb noted:

"I have. My songs are so personal. Sometimes they are about people who are no longer in my life, or they're about unrequited love. I started out on tour last time and I couldn't perform a couple of the songs on the record because I was just too upset."

On her first kiss, Perry revealed it wasn't the most romantic scenario:

"My first French kiss was in sixth grade in Big Bear, California. I was hanging out with this girl from church who had a bit of a reputation. She had a coed party, and I was not allowed to go to a coed party until eighth grade. But I went anyway. At the party, we played spin the bottle. It got to be my turn, and I spun the bottle, and, all of a sudden, I felt like there was a wet fish in my mouth. That was my first kiss. When you're in sixth grade, there's no art to French kissing. There's no cadence, no beautiful up and down, no waves. Instead, it just feels like your mouth is getting invaded by a slug."

Ha, sounds about right!

For the full interview, click HERE.

[Image via W Magazine.]

Tags: american idol, business blitz, cover shot, girl power, hillary clinton, katy perry, music minute, politik, w magazine