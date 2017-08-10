Kesha Pens Heartbreaking Letter To Her Younger Self — 'There Will Always Be A Rainbow At The End Of The Storm'

Kesha came out to Hollywood with a dollar and a dream — and she's certainly been through the ringer on her journey to fame.

Appearing on CBS This Morning, the Praying songstress read a letter she penned to her 18-year-old self about the trials and tribulations ahead of her.

The 30-year-old penned:

"Dear Kesha, At this very moment you may be wondering whether it was really a good idea to drop out of high school. I moved to L.A. with nothing but your grandpa's Lincoln Town Car and a demo tape. I've got good news — and I've got bad news — and I know you're a tad impatient, so I'll start with the good news: You made it! And thank God because the best plan B we ever came up with was waitressing, and as you will soon find out, that was not really our forte."

And here is where the bad news comes in:

"The bad news, is you nearly killed yourself on the road to success, fueled by fear of failure, crippling anxiety, and insecurity. You will become severely bulimic and anorexic — and the worse your disease gets the more praise you will get from some people in your industry, and this will really, really mess with your head. But when you are trying to live up to an unrealistic expectation, it's never gonna be good enough no matter what you do."

The Woman singer also advised her younger self to skip the comments section on social media altogether in order to "save yourself from anxiety and a few years' worth of therapy":

"Don't let people scare and shame you into changing the things about yourself that make you unique and interesting. Those are the qualities that will make your life so magical. That bad girl, ‘I don't give a shit' attitude, that'll work for a while and you will get a dollar sign tattooed on yourself that will last forever, probably. But the truth is, you don't need to put on an act. You can just be Kesha Rose Sebert. And guess what? Apparently that's good enough."

The passionate letter concluded:

"You must be strong because over time you will gain confidence and people will learn that words and art do matter. One day, you're gonna write a song called ‘Rainbow' and you're gonna be really proud of it because there is light and beauty after the storm no matter how hard things get. you're gonna write this song to remember to make it through and you're gonna remind yourself to love yourself and if you have truth in your heart there will always be a rainbow at the end of the storm."

