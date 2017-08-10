Back in June, Kim Kardashian received a flood of online hate when she posted the following photo on Facebook of 20-month-old son Saint West sitting forward-facing in his car seat.
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises parents "to keep their toddlers in rear-facing car seats until age two, or until they reach the maximum height and weight for their seat." In California, kids under two must use a rear-facing seat unless they are at least 40 inches tall and weigh at least 40 lbs.
"Needs to be rear facing. Ossification of vertebrae doesn't happen until between 4-6 years. A one year old can be internally decapitated, which is almost always fatal, by just a quarter-inch stretch in their neck from an accident. Please rear face your children until they max out the seat, usually either 40 or 50 lbs."
"he is so cute let's protect this handsome boy by making sure is rear facing"
"Look, I'm not trying to judge or anything. All mom's aren't perfect and we all make mistakes. But clearly he isn't facing the right way. From mommy to mommy please rearface him until two. With all the paparazzi following you all the time you're at a bigger risk getting into an accident. Don't risk INTERNAL DECAPATIAION or any other injuries if they could be prevented!"
In a video published on Thursday, the KUWTK star sets the record straight, and is defending herself against the criticism:
"What people didn't know is that Saint is now the weight and height requirement to sit forward-facing. Saint actually weighs more than North [West], if that is believable."
There you go!
To hear Kim's explanation, ch-ch-check out the video (below)!