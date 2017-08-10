VOTE: Travis Scott Surprised Kylie Jenner With A Live Orchestra & Flowers Just Like Kanye West Did For Kim Kardashian — Who Did It Better?

Real original, Travis Scott!

As you surely know, today marks Kylie Jenner's 20th birthday — and the reality star was surprised by her boyfriend with a romantic string orchestra and tons of flowers!

If you remember, this is exactly what Kanye West did for Kim Kardashian on Mother's Day!

We guess that bougie ass gift is all the rage in Calabasas!

But we gotta know…

