Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Housewives LC PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Polls, Kylie Jenner, Play With Perez >> VOTE: Travis Scott Surprised Kylie Jenner With A Live Orchestra & Flowers Just Like Kanye West Did For Kim Kardashian — Who Did It Better?

VOTE: Travis Scott Surprised Kylie Jenner With A Live Orchestra & Flowers Just Like Kanye West Did For Kim Kardashian — Who Did It Better?

8/10/2017 6:04 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineKanye WestKim KardashianPollsKylie JennerPlay With Perez

Kylie Jenner

Real original, Travis Scott!

As you surely know, today marks Kylie Jenner's 20th birthday — and the reality star was surprised by her boyfriend with a romantic string orchestra and tons of flowers!

If you remember, this is exactly what Kanye West did for Kim Kardashian on Mother's Day!

Related: Kylie's Famous Fam Flocks To Social Media

We guess that bougie ass gift is all the rage in Calabasas!

But we gotta know…

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who Became Even Bigger Stars Than Their Spouses!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Taylor Swift Is The Pop Star We Need But Don't Deserve!
Next story »
HELP! Nick Lachey Has No Idea What The Temperature Is!
See All Comments