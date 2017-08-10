Kylie Jenner's Famous Fam Flocks To Social Media To Wish Her Well On Her 20th Birthday!

Kylie Jenner has officially turned 20.

While the KarJenners already celebrated Kris Jenner's youngest's birthday early on Wednesday evening, the famous family took to the internet today (August 10) in order to make the Life Of Kylie star's name day EXTRA special. Awwwww.

Related: Kris Says Kylie Made $420 MILLION By Selling Lip Kits!

The lip kit mogul's momager led the well wishes charge as she shared a sweet collage of Kylie pics on her Instagram account. The KUWTK matriarch posted:

So sweet. Of course, Kylie's sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner all paid tribute to their baby sis on their respective apps.

Kenny was particularly nostalgic as she penned for her website and app:

"I hope you have the best birthday, Ky! I can't believe my little sister is officially not a teenager. We've had so many amazing memories over all the years. I love you!"

KoKo was also baffled by the fact that Ky is no longer a teenager, and even gave a shout to the youngster's mogul status. Specifically, the Revenge Body personality wrote on her site:

"Happy birthday, Kylie! I cannot believe my youngest sister is turning 20! I'm so impressed by you and how much you've already accomplished. You're such a little mogul. I love you!!!"

Keeks had a sweet note for Kylie too as she shared with her subscribers:

"Happy 20th birthday, Kylie!!! I'm so proud of all that you have accomplished and I'm so inspired by how hard you work every day. I hope you have the best birthday! Love you!"

Eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian has yet to share a birthday message for Kylie, but that's probably because she's busy in Egypt with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. And, since brother Rob Kardashian's IG page was taken down following his revenge porn outburst, we doubt he'll post anything online!

As for Kylie's dad, Caitlyn Jenner, we'll give the I Am Cait star until the end of the day before we start judging her for her social media silence. Happy birthday, Kylie!!

[Image via Judy Eddy/Patricia Schlein/WENN.]

Tags: awwwww, business blitz, caitlyn jenner, cute and contemporary families, instagram, kendall jenner, khloe kardashian, kim kardashian, kourtney kardashian, kris jenner, kuwtk, kylie jenner, party poppin', rob kardashian