Kylie Jenner's Loved Ones Pulled Out All The Stops — Including An Ice Sculpture Of Her Body — For Her Surprise Birthday Bash!

SURPRISE!!!

On Wednesday evening, Kylie Jenner's famous fam surprised her with a birthday bash mere hours before she actually turned 20. In case you forgot, the youngest Jenner's name day is today (August 10).

Nonetheless, the lip kit mogul kicked off her birthday celebrations yesterday as she attended her boyfriend Travis Scott's concert with Kendrick Lamar earlier in the evening. Following the gig at the Staples Center in El Lay, the It-girl was greeted by her loved ones at a surprise soiree.

In footage from the party (below), Kylie didn't seem that shocked to see her friends and family as she beelined directly for her boo.

kylie and travis🦋 comment the butterfly below if you like him and comment 😎 if you miss tygaA post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:34am PDT

Nonetheless, Kylie was dressed to impress as she rocked a sexy white mini-skirt and loose top for the event. Momager Kris Jenner and famous sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner all put on a curvalicious display as they each donned form fitting numbers (as seen in the pics above and below).

Other guests in attendance included Jonathan Cheban, Jen Atkin, and Jordyn Woods. Kourtney Kardashian was MIA from the bash as she's in Egypt with her bf, Younes Bendjima.

The party was chock-full of Kylie themed-goodies — including a cake with Life of Kylie star's face on it and an ice sculpture of the KUWTK vet's body (below).

ice sculpture of kylie😂❄️A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

love these balloons they always have🎈A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

What a fun night! Happy birthday, Kylie — hope you had the best time!

