Lauren Conrad's People Magazine Cover May Be The Publication's Worst Selling Issue!!

Bad news for Lauren Conrad.

It seems The Hills star's People magazine cover featuring her little one, William "Liam" James, may be the publication's worst selling issue of all time. Eek!

Per Page Six, LC's cover story has only sold about 300,000 copies. As tabloids featuring Conrad used to fly off the newsstands in the mid '00s, we're sure this update is a hit to her ego. Nonetheless, People seems to be unbothered by the low sales numbers as a spokesperson for the mag noted:

"It's way too early to tell how that issue sold since it is still on newsstands. It is ridiculous to speculate on final numbers, and we aren't worried about it."

Fair enough. Not to mention, Lauren shouldn't take the poor sales personally as covers with Pope Francis and Hillary Clinton on them sold only 450,000 and 500,000 copies, respectively.

Also, the magazine uploaded all the precious pics of baby Liam online, so fans probably didn't feel the need to purchase a hardcopy of the issue. Just a thought!

[Image via People Magazine.]

