RANK: What Netflix Shows Are YOU Watching??

Netflix has some of the most watched original shows in all of television right now. We think.

In truth, because the streaming giant doesn't release their numbers, we don't actually have any official ratings.

So we thought we'd ask you, our Perezcious readers, what YOU'RE watching at the moment!

Video: First Trailer For Netflix's True Crime Spoof Series American Vandal!

Are you chomping at the bit for more upside down on Stranger Things? Losing yourself in the fake crooked presidency of House Of Cards? Or loving the retro wrestling comedy GLOW?

Maybe all three? Tell us what you're binging (below):

