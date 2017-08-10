Home Videos Photos Shop
HELP! Nick Lachey Has No Idea What The Temperature Is!

8/10/2017 5:49 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteJessica SimpsonSilly!Vanessa MinnilloNick LacheyHIGHlariousFunnyInstagramNostalgia

Hopefully Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre, and Jeff Timmons aren't offended!

On Thursday, Nick Lachey posted a side-by-side photo (above) on Instagram of himself back in the day — frosted tips and all — and of himself now!

While he still has a handsome face and muscular bod, he colored in his 98 Degrees tattoo, forever removing the boy band's name from his arm!

Vanessa Lachey's husband added the caption:

"Today's forecast…"

Nowadays, Jessica Simpson's ex is serenading his three children, instead of obsessed teenage girls!

Regardless of the temperature, Nick is still hot!

