Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder: The Beautiful Meaning Behind Their New Baby's Name

8/10/2017 7:04 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberIan SomerhalderNikki Reed

Fans are elated for Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder!

On Thursday, news hit that the duo welcomed their first child, daughter Bodhi Soleil, on July 25.

While unusual names are not so unusual for celebrities, their baby girl has a beautiful meaning behind hers.

We did a quick search, and Bodhi is a Sanskrit name meaning "enlightened" or "awakened" while Soleil, of French origin, translates to the Sun.

So Nikki and Ian now have their own little bundle of ~awakened sunshine~.

Ya learn something new every day!

