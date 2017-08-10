Pink Is Back & As Inspiring As Ever Thanks To Her New Track What About Us! LISTEN!

Pink is ready to soar.

On Thursday, the hitmaker dropped a lyric video for her new inspiring anthem, titled What About Us. The A-lister teased the release of the song on her Instagram account on Wednesday as she wrote about how "insanely proud" she is of her latest musical effort.

This single is the first one off her upcoming album, Beautiful Trauma, which is expected to drop on October 13. We haven't had a solo album from the chart topper since 2012, so, all we have to say is — welcome back, girl!!

Be sure to take a listen to the track for yourself (above)!

