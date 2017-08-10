Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Housewives Usher PerezTV
Home >> Personally Perez, YouTube, PerezTV, Teddy Hilton >> Puppy LOVE!

Puppy LOVE!

8/10/2017 11:45 AM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezYouTubePerezTVTeddy Hilton

The first day we brought Teddy Hilton home!

Such a sweet little thing he was and still is!!

October 2007.

#TBT #ThrowbackThursday

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Top 25 Celebrities On Twitter (When You Take Out FAKE Followers)!
Controversial YouTube Stars!
Trisha Paytas Is Fucking Nuts & We're Obsessed -- Her Wildest YouTube Moments HERE!
Perezcious Pics: January 8 - 14, 2017
Perezcious Pics: January 1 - 7, 2017
Perezcious Pics: December 25 - 31, 2016
View Pics »
« Previous story
Ellen DeGeneres Was Bullied Into A 'Severe Depression' After Coming Out Of The Closet
Next story »
Lauren Conrad's People Magazine Cover May Be The Publication's Worst Selling Issue!!
See All Comments