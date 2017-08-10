Puppy LOVE!

Taylor Swift is standing her ground.

On Thursday, the Blank Space singer took the stand to give testimony in the groping trial against a Denver based DJ, named David Mueller. As you likely know, the A-lister has accused Mueller of sexually assaulting her as he allegedly "grabbed her ass" during a meet and greet back in 2013.

The controversy took a messy turn when the scandalized DJ sued Swift for slander, but the hitmaker hit back with a sexual assault and battery countersuit. While David has denied the butt grabbing allegations, Taylor's testimony paints an entirely different picture. Under oath, the pop star stated that the action was "a definite grab."

The chart topper continued:

