Tamra Judge's daughter drama is clearly weighing on her mind.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star should be on cloud nine right now as she and her husband, Eddie Judge, just renewed their wedding vows while on vacation in Aruba. However, this celebration of love has been tainted by daughter Sidney Barney's recent Facebook rant and the 18-year-old's claims of emotional abuse.
While Miz Judge has tried to just focus on the love amid the drama, the Bravolebrity has been unable to shake off the scandal. Not long after calling out former RHOC costar Gretchen Rossi for getting in the middle of her estrangement with Sidney, the 49-year-old shared the following on social media:
"So many wonderful memories made. Although bittersweet…. I want to say thank you to everyone that has reached out to me to see if I'm okay. I/We are trying our best to enjoy our vacation. Thank you to my Mom who is not taking this very well and feels the need to defend me. I love you Mom. I love my daughter and I would NEVER abuse, hurt or neglect her in any way."
This is the first time Judge has flat out denied the explosive claims made by her daughter. Although, shortly after Sidney's post went viral, Tamra accused the recent high school grad of being "brainwashed."
Regardless, the blonde reality TV star has requested that her fans "do not send Sidney negative messages or comments." Rather, Tamra asks for any shade to be directed her way. Word to the wise, we'd avoid taking shots at Tamra as she isn't afraid to clap back!
Fingers crossed this family drama gets settled for Tamra sooner than later.
