SURPRISE!!!

On Wednesday evening, Kylie Jenner's famous fam surprised her with a birthday bash mere hours before she actually turned 20. In case you forgot, the youngest Jenner's name day is today (August 10).

Nonetheless, the lip kit mogul kicked off her birthday celebrations yesterday as she attended her boyfriend Travis Scott's concert with Kendrick Lamar earlier in the evening. Following the gig at the Staples Center in El Lay, the It-girl was greeted by her loved ones at a surprise soiree.

In footage from the party (below), Kylie didn't seem that shocked to see her friends and family as she beelined directly for her boo.

[Image via Snapchat.]