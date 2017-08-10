Like the rest of us, Patti Stanger is rooting for Chris Pratt and Anna Faris to get back together.

But unlike everyone else speculating about the couple's separation, the Million Dollar Matchmaker actually has an inside scoop!

How, you ask? Apparently, the reality star is "close" to the couple -- and while she doesn't know exactly what happened between them, Patti thinks Chris and Anna can turn it around!

In a Facebook Live interview with ET, the matchmaker explained she hasn't given up hope on her "favorite" couple yet because they're still apparently living together!

On Thursday, she revealed:

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]