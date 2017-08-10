Taylor Swift Testifies On Day Four Of Her Groping Trial: 'He Grabbed My Bare Ass'

Taylor Swift is standing her ground.

On Thursday, the Blank Space singer took the stand to give testimony in the groping trial against a Denver based DJ, named David Mueller. As you likely know, the A-lister has accused Mueller of sexually assaulting her as he allegedly "grabbed her ass" during a meet and greet back in 2013.

The controversy took a messy turn when the scandalized DJ sued Swift for slander, but the hitmaker hit back with a sexual assault and battery countersuit. While David has denied the butt grabbing allegations, Taylor's testimony paints an entirely different picture. Under oath, the pop star stated that the action was "a definite grab."

The chart topper continued:

"It was a definite grab, [a] very long grab. It was long enough for me to be completely sure it was intentional. He stayed on my bare ass cheek as I lurched away from him uncomfortably. The first couple of milliseconds, I thought it must be a mistake. I moved to the side very quickly… It was a very shocking thing that I have never dealt with before…He grabbed my ass underneath my skirt. It was underneath my skirt."

When asked if David touched her at any other point during the meet and greet, the 27-year-old reiterated that the radio professional was "too busy grabbing her ass under her skirt to touch her anywhere else." What a horrible scenario.

On how she reacted to the incident, Taylor explained:

"After this happened, a light switched off in my personality. I just said in a monotone voice thank you for coming and then they were gone."

We're sure she was in shock. Not to mention, Calvin Harris' ex defended that she didn't stop the meet and greet as she didn't want to ruin the experience for other fans patiently waiting. The Grammy winner went on to call the groping incident a particularly "devious and sneaky act" because there was a wall behind her, leaving her with no witnesses.

When pressed as to why no one else saw the grab, Taylor hit back with:

"Your client could have taken a normal photo with me."

You tell 'em, girl! Thankfully, a photographer captured the moment where Taylor seemingly reacted to the alleged assault. Apparently, Taylor had the following conversation with the photographer:

"I said, 'That dude just grabbed my ass,' and she said 'I know exactly which one you are talking about I have the pic.'"

Per Swift, her bodyguard did not intervene as the situation "was horrifying, shocking, and [one they] had never experienced before." The blonde songstress is confident in her account of what occurred as David and his girlfriend seemed intoxicated at the time of the meet and greet.

Also, this moment stood out for her as it was different than any other experience she has had with a fan. Swift specified:

"I have experienced every awkward encounter.. this was not jostling. we were perfectly in position for the photograph to be taken… He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my hand, he grabbed my bare ass."

In regards to Mueller getting fired following their meeting, Taylor has little sympathy for the industry vet as she retorted:

"I am not going to allow your my client to make me feel like it is anyway my fault because it isn't."

Although Taylor claims to have no opinion about David as a person, she says she feels what he did was "despicable." When asked by David's attorney if the grab could've been done by someone else, Taylor quipped:

"He had a handful of my ass. I know it was him… I wouldn't need that photograph. I could have picked him out of a line of a thousand."

Oh snap! Mueller's lawyer then went on to ask Taylor about her love of "police shows," to which she acknowledged:

"Yesss! I named my cat after Olivia Benson on Law & Order."

We're sorry, WHAT is the point of this question?? Just because someone loves crime procedurals doesn't mean they want to experience court drama IRL. Unsurprisingly, the lawyer pivoted away from this line of questioning and once again asked Taylor if she should look at other photos from the event.

Clearly frustrated with the line of questioning, the starlet relayed:

"I know exactly who did this, this is what happened. It happened to me. I know it was him."

Another sassy moment from the testimony came when the opposing counsel asked if Taylor could see the incident with her own eyes and she said she couldn't as her "ass is in the back of [her] body." Girl, we'd be so done too.

After a little under an hour on the stand, Mueller's lawyer concluded his questioning and Taylor's attorney announced he had no questions to ask. Miz Swift has since been excused from the stand.

