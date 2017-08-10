Home Videos Photos Shop
Walmart Apologizes For 'Own The School Year Like A Hero' Sign Over Gun Display Case!

Walmart: a place to get all your back-to-school shopping done… if you're the protagonist of a post-apocalyptic YA novel.

The retail giant is under fire after someone snapped a photo of a gun display in one of its stores underneath a sign that reads, "Own the school year like a hero."

Since the photo went viral this week, the company has been scrambling to find out which of its stores put up the sign that many are calling offensive.

After investigating the matter, Walmart reports that the sign seems to have been taken from a separate store campaign — one unrelated to firearms — and that corporate is trying to find out if a worker or shopper is responsible for making the switch.

Online reaction has been heated, needless to say, with many responders referencing school shootings and Besty DeVos' prophesied grizzly bear attacks:

The company was swift to apologize for the "horrible" mishap and locate the store in question (it was reportedly taken at a location in Evansville, Indiana), tweeting:


