Walmart Apologizes For 'Own The School Year Like A Hero' Sign Over Gun Display Case!

Walmart: a place to get all your back-to-school shopping done… if you're the protagonist of a post-apocalyptic YA novel.

The retail giant is under fire after someone snapped a photo of a gun display in one of its stores underneath a sign that reads, "Own the school year like a hero."

Since the photo went viral this week, the company has been scrambling to find out which of its stores put up the sign that many are calling offensive.

After investigating the matter, Walmart reports that the sign seems to have been taken from a separate store campaign — one unrelated to firearms — and that corporate is trying to find out if a worker or shopper is responsible for making the switch.

Online reaction has been heated, needless to say, with many responders referencing school shootings and Besty DeVos' prophesied grizzly bear attacks:

@NRA I thought this was the launch of the new NRA campaign.

— Escape Room Tourism (@escapetourism) August 10, 2017

Why not leave the sign and remove the guns? You are contributing to violence on a massive scale.

— Mark Wallace (@jmarkwallace) August 10, 2017

Is this real? Literally… HOW tone deaf can a corp be?

— kathleen sg (@kathleensiwikgo) August 9, 2017

Must be grizzly bear season in the schools again. Right, #BetsyDevos?

— {{{SubwayWall}}} (@TheSubwayWall) August 9, 2017

@fmanjoo @ismailkidd Good job - might give people the idea that the deadly weapons you sell are only for seasonal use.

— 🐺 (@jaytay777) August 9, 2017

The company was swift to apologize for the "horrible" mishap and locate the store in question (it was reportedly taken at a location in Evansville, Indiana), tweeting:

We hear you. 😞 This was horrible and we removed the sign as soon as we found out. -Vik

— Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

Just to clarify, the manager at the location reported to us confirmed that no such sign is near this display. Again, so sorry. -Dean

— Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017



