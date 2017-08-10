In Honor Of World Lion Day, Here Are The Celebs With Purrrfect Feline Tattoos!

There's no denying that Ed Sheeran is a friend to felines.

Not only is the A-lister a cat owner, but the Shape Of You singer also has several feline-themed tattoos. As it's World Lion Day (August 10), we felt it was appropriate to give Ed's MASSIVE lion tat a shout out. We see you, bud!

However, Taylor Swift's bestie isn't the only celeb in Tinseltown who has paid homage to the feline family using ink. Be sure to discover the others for yourself.

Roar, or in human language, proceed (below)…

CLICK HERE to view "These Celebrities' Feline Tattoos Are Purrrfect!"

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: awwwww, ed sheeran, inked, kitten, lions, pets, photos!, taylor swift, world lion day