People clearly don't want Kendall Jenner to sell them things.

On Thursday, the reality star debuted a new spot she has with Adidas -- and needless to say, commenters were less than thrilled.

In the ad, the 21-year-old -- wearing a crop top and undies -- lays in what appears to be a hibernation chamber, and she says:

"I did what I had to do. I faced it all, and I stood tall. I did it my way."

At the end, the phrase "Original Is Never Finished" pops on the screen.

Watch the clip (below):

