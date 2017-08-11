Amanda Stanton Tries To Play Coy About Her Relationship With BiP Costar Robby Hayes — See What She Had To Say HERE!

Second time's the charm, right??

Earlier this week, Amanda Stanton stopped by the The Morning Breath podcast to weigh in on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. The Bachelor spin off made headlines back in June when production was halted over claims of sexual misconduct. While the scandal certainly affected the dating process on the show, it seems many of the contestants still found love while in Paradise.

Miz Stanton, who returned to Paradise for a second time after a disastrous engagement to Josh Murray, has since been linked to JoJo Fletcher's ex, Robby Hayes. In regards to her blossoming romance with the Bachelorette alum, Amanda simply shared:

"He's sweet. He's really sweet."

Awwww.

However, Robby has yet to meet her girls, Kinsley and Charlie. We're sure Amanda is just taking things slowly this time around, especially since cheating rumors have already hit the couple. ICYMI, Robby was accused of having made out with another girl while at a Zac Brown Band concert. While one insider simply stated that the gossip "wasn't true," another confidant confirmed that the duo is "still dating and have been dating since they got back from Paradise."

Anywho, at one point during filming, Amanda really regretted returning to the ABC hit. She continued:

"When I first got back, I was on the stairs and I was like, ‘What am I doing here?' I like totally regretted coming back."

We mean, the sexual misconduct scandal must've been awful for everyone involved. Still, many of the stars returned to Paradise after Warner Bros. cleared the production of any wrong doing.

In fact, it was the two week break from set which helped Amanda embrace the fun side of the show's dating process. The fashion blogger explained:

"I think after the break I came back and I just had a lot more fun. It's a lot of fun. Since it was so short, nobody really took it as seriously this time."

Fair enough! On whether any of her BiP peers walked away engaged, the mother-of-two quipped:

"I can't say! I don't know."

Although Amanda DID suggest that a few couples may get engaged during the live finale as the pairs have had "time to date in the real world." Oooh, we hope this happens!!

Be sure to catch Bachelor in Paradise when it returns to ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

