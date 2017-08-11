Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Housewives Usher Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Amber Heard, Breakups >> Amber Heard & Elon Musk Make Dramatic AF Statement About Their Split After A Few Months Of Dating

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Make Dramatic AF Statement About Their Split After A Few Months Of Dating

8/11/2017 10:36 AM ET | Filed under: Amber HeardBreakups

Amber Heard and Elon Musk

This feels like a lot.

As you know, Amber Heard and Elon Musk recently (and amicably) split after just a few months of dating due to their busy schedules.

We get it — things don't always work out!

Related: Johnny Depp's Team Confirms He DID Beat Amber!

Anyways… to make sure people understood that they "have the utmost respect for one another," the exes gave People a lengthy statement explaining what went wrong during their courtship (below):

"Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves. The distance has been really tough on our relationship, because we haven't been able to see each other much. All relationships have their ups and downs, of course. People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact, without our knowledge, believing that that they have our best interests in mind. Sometimes, other agendas are at work. It can get a little weird… However, we would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise. As a closing note, it is worth bearing in mind that events are always amplified and dramatized in a high profile relationship, whether the people involved like it or not (and we definitely don't). The reality is that this is just a normal relationship with a giant magnifying glass applied."

Noted, bbs!

Now… Chris Pratt and Anna Faris — can we get an explanation like this?? K thx.

[Image via FayesVision/AEDT/WENN.]

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

How Kanye West & JAY-Z Went From Best Friends To Frenemies
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
The Ins & Outs Of Bella Thorne's Hollywood Romances!
Celebs We Think Will Get Engaged In 2017!
Epic Proposal Fails!
Flip Or Flop's Tarek & Christina El Moussa: A Timeline Of Their Drama!
View Pics »
Next story »
Aaron Carter Must Be 'Relieved' After His Split With Ex Madison Parker — He Asked Chloë Grace Moretz Out On A Date!
See All Comments