SNL Alum Bill Hader As Anthony Scaramucci Is The Funniest Thing You'll See Today! Watch!

What perfect casting.

For Thursday's debut episode of Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update: Summer Edition, SNL alum Bill Hader made a surprise cameo and brought along his Anthony Scaramucci impression. HIGHlarious!!

The Trainwreck actor more than nailed his Mooch impression as he poked fun at the ousted White House Communications Director. At one point, the 39-year-old called himself (as Scaramucci) a "Goombah Beetlejuice." OMG, we're dying over here!!

Be sure to ch-ch-check out Hader's take on Scaramucci (below).

P.S. Hopefully, this cameo on WU: SE means Bill will make more appearances on SNL when the official season starts later this year.

