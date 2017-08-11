Guess The Celeb Who Just Got This ENORMOUS Arm Tattoo!

Don't recognize the huge arm? We'll give you some hints!

This ginormous bull skull is actually covering up a previous, smaller bull head…

But the new sleeve is much bigger, almost reaching down to the People's Elbow…

We've never seen Jimmy Carter with his shirt off, but we're pretty sure this new addition would make him the most tattooed POTUS in history…

He won't be able to do his Baywatch lifeguard duty for at least two days while this thing heals…

That's right, it's…

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson!

Ch-ch-check out what The Rock had to say about the "evolution of the bull" (below)!

And here's where it started, three whole days ago:

What do YOU think of The Rock's new ink??

