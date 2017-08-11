Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Housewives Usher Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Guess The Celebrity, Inked >> Guess The Celeb Who Just Got This ENORMOUS Arm Tattoo!

Guess The Celeb Who Just Got This ENORMOUS Arm Tattoo!

8/11/2017 5:45 PM ET | Filed under: Guess The CelebrityInked

no title

Don't recognize the huge arm? We'll give you some hints!

This ginormous bull skull is actually covering up a previous, smaller bull head…

But the new sleeve is much bigger, almost reaching down to the People's Elbow…

Photo: Guess The Celeb With This Massive Religious Back Tat!

We've never seen Jimmy Carter with his shirt off, but we're pretty sure this new addition would make him the most tattooed POTUS in history…

He won't be able to do his Baywatch lifeguard duty for at least two days while this thing heals…

That's right, it's…

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson!

Ch-ch-check out what The Rock had to say about the "evolution of the bull" (below)!

Evolution of the bull. After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story's almost done.. Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles - I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned. To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress. The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you'll find the life, energy, power and you'll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe. Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy's subtle and sometimes it's glaring. But it's always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude. Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe. #EvolutionOfTheBull #TheDisrupter #TheMana #NowLetsBreakOutTheTequilaA post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

And here's where it started, three whole days ago:

What do YOU think of The Rock's new ink??

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: ,

Related Stories

These Celebrities' Feline Tattoos Are Purrrfect!
Guess The Bootylicious Babe!
Guess The Celebrity Tramp Stamp!
Celebs With Tattoos In Different Languages!
Guess The Celebrity: Cleavage Edition!!!
Tattoos On The Red Carpet: Sexy Ladies With A Side Of Badass
View Pics »
« Previous story
Scott Disick's New Show Is CANCELED For Being 'Boring' AF!
Next story »
VOTE: What's Weirder, Game Of Thrones Fans — Shipping Jon Snow With His Aunt Or His Cousin?
See All Comments