This Video Of Channing Tatum Dancing With A North Carolina Gas Station Attendant Will Absolutely Make Your Day

This is amazing!

Channing Tatum is driving across the country promoting his new movie Logan Lucky, and on Tuesday one lucky gas station attendant got front row seats to an impromptu dance party!

God love ya, Beatrice!

During the pit stop somewhere in North Carolina, the Magic Mike star entertained Beatrice's flirting and even danced with her to Lauryn Hill and Nas' If I Ruled The World! So great!

Watch it all go down (below)!!

[Image via Facebook.]

