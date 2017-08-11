Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Housewives Usher Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Lauryn Hill, Channing Tatum, Dance, Viral: News >> This Video Of Channing Tatum Dancing With A North Carolina Gas Station Attendant Will Absolutely Make Your Day

This Video Of Channing Tatum Dancing With A North Carolina Gas Station Attendant Will Absolutely Make Your Day

8/11/2017 12:01 PM ET | Filed under: Lauryn HillChanning TatumDanceViral: News

Channing Tatum

This is amazing!

Channing Tatum is driving across the country promoting his new movie Logan Lucky, and on Tuesday one lucky gas station attendant got front row seats to an impromptu dance party!

God love ya, Beatrice!

Related: Channing's Daughter HATED Their Movie Step Up!

During the pit stop somewhere in North Carolina, the Magic Mike star entertained Beatrice's flirting and even danced with her to Lauryn Hill and Nas' If I Ruled The World! So great!

Watch it all go down (below)!!

[Image via Facebook.]

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who Became Even Bigger Stars Than Their Spouses!
These Nightmare Bachelorette Party Stories Are Just Awful!
Celebrities Who Got Their Start As Dancers!
Epic Proposal Fails!
Best Lip Sync Battle Performances!
Best Promposals Of All Time!
View Pics »
Next story »
Prepare To Get Super Emotional Watching Kesha's Music Video For The Triumphant Track Rainbow!
See All Comments