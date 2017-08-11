Chelsea Handler's Dog Tammy Passes Away: 'I Lost My Bear Today'

(Wo)man's best friend…

On Friday, Chelsea Handler announced on Instagram she was forced to put down her beloved dog Tammy after the pooch struggled with kidney failure.

Related: Chelsea Handler Attempts To Outdo The Kardashians!

The talk show host wrote:

"I lost my bear today. She was struggling and I couldn't bear to have her fight anymore."

Although the comedian only had the rescue dog for two years, they developed quite the bond, and the cute pup even had her own Insta account.

"Anyone who doesn't believe a dog changes your life has never rescued one. I only had 2 years with Tammy, but she made sure I never went to bed once without hearing her little paws mount my stairwell 2 paws at a time. If my door was closed, she slept outside my room like a security guard. Dogs give you something you never knew was missing."

Miz Handler plans to "get another dog" to join her family along with her other mutt, Chunk.

See the heartbreaking post (below):

[Image via Chelsea Handler/Instagram.]

Tags: chelsea handler, dog, instagram, pets, r.i.p., sad sad, woof woof