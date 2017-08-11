Home Videos Photos Shop
Someone Switched Donald Trump & Kim Jong Un's Hair, And You Cannot Unsee It!

8/11/2017

OK, we know this is a serious matter. These two could absolutely plunge us all into World War III before the season of Game of Thrones even ends.

But dammit, that's why we need a distraction!

Thankfully, some genius on imgur thought it would be funny to see what Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un would look like with one another's distinctive hairstyles, and it is… unsettling.

And also strangely works. It's like all lunatic dictators go to the same mad barber…

Ch-ch-check out the epic hair swap (below)!

