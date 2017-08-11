Home Videos Photos Shop
Fifth Harmony's New Music Video Is Worse Than The Song — Yes, Really

Fifth Harmony's New Music Video Is Worse Than The Song — Yes, Really

8/11/2017 1:27 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteYoung HollywoodFifth HarmonyNostalgia

We honestly can't tell if we're biased against this video because we're SO not into the song, but here goes…

Just one day after dropping the mediocre single Angel, Fifth Harmony gave us a music video that seems less reminiscent of Rihanna and more like 1990s Flaming Lips.

The whole thing looks like it was filmed in a film school student's apartment, with the girls singing their parts in front of cramped hallways and linen closets. We half expected a sleepy roommate to walk into the shot on his way to the toilet.

Related: Best Bad Songs Of All Time

Then the cheapness is hidden by ADHD edits, filters, and inserts of random shots of fences and power lines and shit. Apparently Fifth Harmony spoke in class today?

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (above)!

