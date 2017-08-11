FKA Twigs Spotted Getting Cozy With A Male Model Following Robert Pattinson's Lackluster GQ Answer About Their Potential Nuptials!

Are Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs still engaged or what??

On Wednesday, the Good To Love singer was spotted looking cozy with a male model, named Brieuc Breitenstein, while out in Ibiza. This sighting comes only a month after the Twilight alum said he was only "kind of" engaged to the 29-year-old (whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett). Oh, and let's not forget about the cryptic "Eh" RPatz gave GQ when asked about marrying FKA during his interview for the September 2017 issue.

Related: Amber & Elon Make A Dramatic Statement About Their Split

No wonder the songstress was engaged in a passionate conversation with the Parisian looker this week. At one point, Brieuc was seen snuggling up in the British starlet's hair. Not to mention, the twosome could barely stop staring into each others' eyes as they hung out on the island. The pair also held hands as they took in the sights.

This doesn't really sound like the sort of behavior one exhibits when they're engaged to another person. Just sayin'!

Although, Pattinson DID enjoy a candlelit dinner with Katy Perry earlier this month so perhaps both he and Twigs are single and ready to mingle. Since the (former?) flames have always been private about their personal life, we doubt we'll get a clear answer on what's going on.

Nonetheless, be sure to stay tuned for any updates. We promise, the MOMENT we know something we'll let you know!!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: breakups, brieuc breitenstein, fka twigs, gq, katy perry, love line, put a ring on it, robert pattinson, sighting, twilight