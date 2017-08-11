Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund & Derek Kaplan Are Expecting Twins Just Like These Other Celebs!

What a blessing!!

On Thursday, Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund announced he and his husband Derek Kaplan are expecting twins!

The TV personality shared to Instagram:

"We've been blessed two times over - we're six months pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl! It was important for us to take the time to keep the news for ourselves, but now we are ready to celebrate all the love. We thank you for supporting us in this journey and your well wishes…. We are finally going to be dads! Finally! #grateful👨‍👨‍👧‍👦"

And maybe the beautiful couple can get some advice from these other celeb couples who have twins (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

