EXCLUSIVE! Jasmine V's New Song Devil Wears Prada Is Full Of Lust & Unrequited Love — Watch The Lyric Video HERE!

8/11/2017 11:06 AM ET | Filed under: Exclusives!Music Minute

no title

Sometimes you just can't quit a dude!!

That's exactly what Jasmine V's discussing in her new song Devil Wears Prada featuring fiancé Ronnie Banks.

Between raising their daughter named Ameera Reign, the two have collaborated on this track about how "everyone has that one person they love so much and they would do anything for regardless if it's returned. Sometimes we just can't let go of something we know might not be good for us."

Watch the lyric vid (below) and SOUND OFF in the comments with your thoughts!

[Image via Instagram.]

