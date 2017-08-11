VOTE: What's Weirder, Game Of Thrones Fans — Shipping Jon Snow With His Aunt Or His Cousin?

Game Of Thrones fans are some of the smartest TV watchers on the wall.

They're also some of the strangest.

Shippers have always been looking out for a new lady love for sexy Jon Snow (R.I.P. Ygritte), but the two prevailing theories at the moment are both pretty darn weird.

Some believe he's gearing up to make a marriage alliance with Daenerys Targaryen. But since Jon is secretly the son of her late brother Rhaegar, he's technically her nephew! Even if he doesn't know it…

Meanwhile others think he'll find out he's not really the son of Ned Stark — nor half-brother to Sansa — and propose marriage to her to keep the North strong. But since he's also the son of her aunt Lyanna Stark, he's still her cousin.

At the end of the day, these relationships are BOTH incestuous. To us this is starting to sound like a A Would You Rather Of Ice And Fire.

But tell us, GoT fans, which one of the theories YOU think is too weird for TV, or even HBO (below)!

[Image via HBO.]

Tags: emilia clarke, funny, game of thrones, kit harington, play with perez, polls, sophie turner, tv news