Another Day, Another Controversial Kendall Jenner Ad

People clearly don't want Kendall Jenner to sell them things.

On Thursday, the reality star debuted a new spot she has with Adidas — and needless to say, commenters were less than thrilled.

In the ad, the 21-year-old — wearing a crop top and undies — lays in what appears to be a hibernation chamber, and she says:

"I did what I had to do. I faced it all, and I stood tall. I did it my way."

At the end, the phrase "Original Is Never Finished" pops on the screen.

Watch the clip (below):

Venus reborn @KendallJenner for #ORIGINALisA post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

While this isn't nearly has terrible as that tone-deaf Pepsi promo, the reactions to Kenny's latest endorsement were still pretty harsh.

See what people had to say (below)!

"Remember when Adidas had Run DMC doing their commercials? Wtf happened here?" "I've always been a loyal Adidas fan but putting a classic on a TV princess is no good.. those shell toes don't deserve to be disgraced.." "This is where I stop wearing adidas" "This is whu u never gonna be better then Nike, how u can put this person to be your ambassodor, shame on you Adidas!!!" "Since when is #plastic synonymous with #athletic ? You need to start over @adidasoriginals" "Y'all should get a new model someone that we're not sick of seeing" "Okay I see adidas are running out of ideas" "Yall are idiots adidas. Jenners have more negatives with their name than positive. I aint buying ur brand until u drop her." "What's the Kardashian way? Stripped naked and post it online so you can get the attention. Stood tall? What did she even did? And you didn't did it your way, you copied your elder sister style by stripping naked and post it online." "Wow. Adidas really missed the mark on this one. Are you guys really that disconnected? We are tired of seeing the fake Kendall and her family everywhere." "Stop shoving them in our faces. Get someone original who actually does good in this world and inspires. Not this fur hag."

Wow. Brutal!

What are your thoughts?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!!

