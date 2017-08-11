Loving Kesha And Camila Cabello!

On March 8, Rosette Laursen (pictured above) hoped to spend International Women's Day like thousands of other women across the globe: off from work to demonstrate the value they bring to the workplace.

What she ended up getting was a sexist slap in the face from her boss, who responded to her request for an unpaid day off with an extraordinarily rude email!

Earlier this week, the former executive assistant took to Facebook to recount the fateful day that made her quit her job.

Laursen explained it all started after she sent an email to her boss requesting an unpaid day off for this year's "Day Without Women," a movement encouraging women to take off from work and keep from spending money to demonstrate their economic impact.

Noting things were winding down at the end of a busy pilot season, the aspiring TV writer planned on spending the day writing. But her boss didn't take kindly to the request.

In fact, he called Laursen an "uppity selfish c*nt" for daring to take off! And thanks to accidentally hitting "reply all," the entire team read his disgusting words! The email that was only meant for two of Laursen's male coworkers read:

[Image via Facebook.]