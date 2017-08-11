Home Videos Photos Shop
Prepare To Get Super Emotional Watching Kesha's Music Video For The Triumphant Track Rainbow!

8/11/2017 11:47 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteKesha

This made us cry. Hard.

Kesha's new album Rainbow dropped today — and so did her official music video for the title track.

This beautiful song is for anyone who's ever been down and troubled. If you're searching for a bounce back, it's here! This is triumphant music and truly the singer's best work yet.

Watch the video (above) and simply enjoy Kesha's magic!

