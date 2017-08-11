Home Videos Photos Shop
Kesha Haunts The Tonight Show With A Spellbinding Performance Of Praying — And A Silly Game Of Password!

Kesha Haunts The Tonight Show With A Spellbinding Performance Of Praying — And A Silly Game Of Password!

8/11/2017

Kesha is back in full force!

The pop star's been everywhere promoting her new album Rainbow — which officially drops today — and after years of silence, we bet she's enjoying all these mainstream performances!

That certainly seemed to be the case when the songstress belted out her lead single Praying on Thursday's Tonight Show!

Video: Kesha Triumphs In Rainbow Music Video!

Kesha wasn't as confident, however, playing a game of password with Jimmy Fallon, Anthony Anderson, and NPR's Terry Gross. But that's just the price you pay for a spot on late night TV these days!

Ch-ch-check out the haunting performance (above) and the rousing round of gameplay (below)!

