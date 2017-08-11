Kristen Bell On Marriage To Dax Shepard: It 'Takes A Lot Of Work' & She Disagrees With Him On '90 Percent' Of Issues!

No marriage is perfect, not even Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's.

Earlier this week, the Bad Moms actress opened up about all the work she and Dax have put into their marriage. This admission comes not long after fellow powerhouse couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their legal separation. So, we're guessing, Miz Bell just wants fans to remember that even famous duos face hardships!!

Related: Kristen Served The Best GOT-Themed Snacks For The Premiere

The Frozen star noted to Us Weekly:

"Our marriage took a lot of work, takes a lot of work. I don't think people realize. It is not easy to work around another human being, but if you commit to it, you can pretty much permanently respect that person, but then it doesn't really matter if you disagree because you still respect that person. But on a daily basis, he just makes me laugh all the time. He's obsessed with attention, so he's constantly making jokes to try to get me to give him more attention or to get me to giggle. And you know, he was a stand up comedian, so I'm living with a comedian."

Awwwww. However, Mr. and Mrs. Shepard agree on practically nothing, but they've learned how to accept each others' differing opinions. The A-lister continued:

"I do disagree with him on 90 percent of the issues on the planet. But we have really wonderful, intense valued conversations about things, and I always see his point, even if I disagree. It's hard to do."

Kristen and Dax sound like relationship gurus, tbh. We mean, the mother-of-two pretty much revealed the secret to maintaining a healthy relationship as she shared:

"It's all about contempt. Never roll your eyes at someone. You might as well break up right then because its contempt. I'm telling you — I disagree with him on almost everything, but I have intense respect for his critical thinking skills and the fact that we were raised differently. I always see his point. I do not and will not ever have contempt for him."

Okay, we're just gonna say it, #RelationshipGoals. The CHiPs costars hope their open communication is something their daughters, Lincoln and Delta, pick up on. In fact, if they fight in front of the young Shepards, they make sure to make up in front of them too.

Kristen explained:

"[Dax] said, 'Kids can see adults fight, particularly their parents, but you ever think about the follow through? When do they see them resolve it? When do they see them make up? And kids mimic us. That's how they grow,'" she explained. "We always make an effort to make them see. So the next morning I'll say, 'Hey, you know what Dad, I'm really sorry I was so frustrated yesterday when you were bringing in the groceries. I could have had a nicer tone in my voice.' And he would say, ‘Thanks for saying that, Mom, I know you were stressed.' And we let our kids see how to solve conflict and that was his idea. And if we don't genuinely wake up like that in front of each other, we will write the script to make them see."

Genius. At the end of the day, we're just happy to hear that these two are still going strong!!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: anna faris, awwwww, chris pratt, dax shepard, inspiration, kristen bell, love line