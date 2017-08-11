Saint West & Dream Kardashian Sing Auntie Kylie Jenner A Happy Birthday — WATCH!

Kylie Jenner's 20th birthday celebrations continued to be a family affair!

The whole KUWTK krew got together on Thursday night to celebrate the lip kit queen with purple and white treats — and even Saint West and Dream Kardashian got in on the action!

While the usual suspects (Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and even grandma Mary Jo) were all in attendance — it was so adorable seeing Rob Kardashian's little one and Kimmie's youngest child singing happy birthday to their aunt!

We're not sure whose child Kylie was holding during the clips shared on KoKo's Snapchat — but the tot fits right in! LOLz!

Watch the fam celebrate Ky (below)!

Family-friendly fun!

