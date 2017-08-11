The Kardashians Are 'Panicking' Over Kylie Jenner's 'Disaster' New Show!

Turns out fans are NOT keeping up with Kylie Jenner!

As we reported, the famous pouter's new show Life Of Kyle had meh ratings — compared to Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Rob & Chyna — and received unfavorable reviews from critics, with Complex calling it "the fakest reality show ever."

Apparently, the entire Kardashian family is "panicking," and doing all they can to resuscitate Ky's show!

A source told The Sun:

"The show was a disaster – no-one liked it… The whole family is panicking and the rest of the series is now being recut to make it more exciting… The ending of the second episode needed more 'bang' – like Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you need something that viewers want to come back for."'

Reportedly, the KarJenners are going to whip out their greatest ASSet… sister Kim Kardashian West!

"Everyone's worried that Kylie's life isn't exciting enough for viewers who want drama and fighting… They want to include more footage of her sister, Kim, as they think people will tune in to watch then… They're also telling Kylie to get out there any promote it."

On Sunday's premiere, viewers had trouble relating to the 20-year-old's "problems," which include wanting to be normal, having issues with her private jet, and owning a Lamborghini she never drives.

Life sure sucks!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram.]

