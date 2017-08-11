Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Housewives Usher Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Legal Matters, Taylor Swift, Twitter, Golden Globes, Bestiez, Lena Dunham, Girl Power >> Lena Dunham Sings Taylor Swift's Praises Following The A-Lister's Groping Trial Testimony!
« Previous story
Another Day, Another Controversial Kendall Jenner Ad
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Scott Porter and Wife Kelsey Mayfield Welcome Baby Girl
See All Comments