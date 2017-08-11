Millie Bobby Brown's Family Hasn't Seen Stranger Things!

Millie Bobby Brown isn't just the breakout star of Stranger Things, she may become one of the youngest Emmy winners ever for her outstanding work on the Netflix hit.

And yet, her siblings haven't even seen episode one!

On Thursday night, MBB stopped by The Late Show where she explained to Stephen Colbert that her brother and two sisters don't even watch the show.

And ready for another shocker? She hasn't seen it either!

Ch-ch-check out the HIGHlariously unexpected interview (below)!

