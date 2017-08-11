Turns out fans are NOT keeping up with Kylie Jenner!

As we reported, the famous pouter's new show Life Of Kyle had meh ratings -- compared to Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Rob & Chyna -- and received unfavorable reviews from critics, with Complex calling it "the fakest reality show ever."

Apparently, the entire Kardashian family is "panicking," and doing all they can to resuscitate Ky's show!

A source told The Sun:

