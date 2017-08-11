Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Housewives Usher Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Legal Matters, Nelly Furtado, Taylor Swift, Twitter >> Nelly Furtado Supports Taylor Swift, Says She's Had 'Several' Inappropriate Meet & Greet Experiences Too!
« Previous story
FKA Twigs Spotted Getting Cozy With A Male Model Following Robert Pattinson's Lackluster GQ Answer About Their Potential Nuptials!
Next story »
Sarah Michelle Gellar Honors Robin Williams On Third Anniversary Of His Passing With Haunting Photo
See All Comments