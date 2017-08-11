Omarosa Manigault, former Apprentice winner and current Donald Trump aide, appeared on a panel about police brutality at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in New Orleans on Friday, and it was, in Trumpspeak, the greatest panel in the history of panels.

In other words, it was a complete mess.

NY Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones was scheduled to moderate but reportedly bailed after Omarosa, now the director of communications for the Office Of Public Liaison for Trump, was added.

According to a source talking to Page Six:

"The majority there don't want her involved. It's heavy drama — even the moderator is refusing. Everyone sees it as extremely offensive."

Panelist Jelani Cobb of The New Yorker also dropped out, explaining:

"(It) wasn't simply the addition of Omarosa. It was that she was added at the eleventh hour and it was unclear whether we would be able to discuss substantive issues regarding the administration and its policing policies. Also, the panel was very disorganized, and basic things like format were not clear."

That was all before the event got started!

Once it did, it seemed incredibly contentious on the stage.

Early on, when asked about her role in policy discussions, she told another panelist to Google it instead of asking her:

And then:

Ed Gordon explaining to @OMAROSA ,Director of Comm for the White HouseOffice of Public Liason, why he called the panel a mess #nabj17 pic.twitter.com/zpsUjnTdjy

— Jose Arredondo (@SportsGuyJose) August 11, 2017

Later Omarosa was asked how she could defend Trump's comments telling police to be more brutal:

Despite Omarosa reportedly saying Trump joking about police brutality was wrong, the biggest statement was in the audience, several of whom began stood and turned their backs on Omarosa as she spoke:

Attendees are standing and turning their backs to Omarosa Manigault's #NABJ17 panel participation. Others are walking out. pic.twitter.com/5nlB62HZ88

— Suzette Hackney (@suzyscribe) August 11, 2017



Then apparently Omarosa just walked out.

Omarosa Manigault has left the stage. That was 31 minutes of pure insanity.

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 11, 2017

Omarosa literally just ran out. #NABJ17

— Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) August 11, 2017



The ruckus left some saying the conference never gave her a chance. Others said she had no business being there in the first place (as she isn't a journalist) and as an actual representative of the White House, she refused to add anything substantive to the discussion — and so earned her cold shoulders.

What do YOU think??

